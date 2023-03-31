MBK, Haseko Begin Construction of 315-Unit Zia Apartments in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — A joint venture between MBK Rental Living and Haseko Corp. has started construction of the 315-unit Zia multifamily community in Anaheim.

Located at 1600 W. Lincoln Ave., the development will feature luxury interior finishes and sustainable elements, including quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, distinctive wood-style plank flooring and large-scale precision windows.

Zia will offer studio to three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 600 to 1,900 square feet. The grand opening is scheduled for mid-2024.