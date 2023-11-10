MBK, Hines to Develop 284-Unit Retreat at Mountainside Multifamily Community in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — A partnership between MBK Rental Living and Hines is developing Retreat at Mountainside, a Class A apartment property situated on 9.7 acres in the Briargate neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

Spread across multiple three- and four-story buildings, Retreat at Mountainside will feature 284 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 628 square feet to 1,429 square feet. Community amenities will include a clubhouse with a resort-style swimming pool, contemporary coworking spaces, a fitness center and dog park.

Completion for the development is slated for 2025.