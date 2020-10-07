REBusinessOnline

MBK Rental Living Buys Development Site for 292-Unit Apartment Community in Duarte, California

The new apartment community in Duarte, Calif., will feature 292 apartments, a fitness center, swimming pool, space and clubroom.

DUARTE, CALIF. — MBK Rental Living has purchased a 3.4-acre site in Duarte for the development of 292-unit apartment community in Duarte, situated 11 miles from downtown Pasadena and 22 miles from downtown Los Angeles. MBK is developing the project in partnership with Haseko Corp.

Located along the Interstate 210 corridor and steps away from City of Hope Metro Gold Line, the five-story, transit-oriented development will feature a mix of flats and lofted studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as co-living apartments. Amenities will include a fitness center and resort-style pool and spa, clubroom and “Bru Hause” gathering spot.

Construction of the property, which will also include an eight-story parking structure, is scheduled to start in 2022.

The new development is situated adjacent to Esperanza at Duarte Station, the partnership’s first project that will deliver 344 apartments upon completion in mid-2023.

