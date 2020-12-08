REBusinessOnline

MBK Rental Living Completes 330-Unit Artesa at Menifee Town Center Apartments in California

Artesa at Menifee Town Center in Menifee, Calif., features 330 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, dog park, playground and large clubhouse. (Photo credit: Martin King)

MENIFEE, CALIF. — MBK Rental Living, with R.D. Olson Construction as general contractor, has completed the development of Artesa at Menifee Town Center, a multifamily property located at 30414 Town Center Drive in the heart of a master-planned community in Menifee. The community was delivered in 10 phases and consists of 37 residential buildings, two clubhouses and a variety of amenities.

The property features 330 units in a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with a total of eight floor plans ranging from 820 square feet to 1,322 square feet. Units offer quartz countertops, smart thermostats, gourmet kitchens with prep islands, custom cabinetry, covered patios, wood-style flooring, in-home washers/dryers and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, all units have access to a private garage and select units have vaulted ceilings and direct garage access.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, barbecue area, dog park, package lockers, Wi-Fi in common areas, a playground, large clubhouse with a full kitchen and sports television wall, and a mix of outdoor community spaces.

The project team also included SummA Architecture, Gouvis Engineering, Alliance Land Planning and Sitescapes.

