MBK Rental Living Debuts Solana at Duarte Station Apartment Community in California

DUARTE, CALIF. — MBK Rental Living has opened Solana at Duarte Station, a five-story apartment community located at 1740 Fasana Road in Duarte. The community offers 292 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, ranging from 534 square feet to 2,802 square feet.

Each unit features open floor plans, natural light and oversized low-E windows. Select floor plans feature private patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio, coworking spaces, a pool, game lounge, dog lounge, spa and park, a cabana club and social courtyard equipped with outdoor kitchen and dining areas, fire pits and lounge chairs.