The Haven at Deer Creek in Petaluma, Calif., offers 93 one-bedroom units and 41 two-bedroom units ranging from 715 square feet to 1,206 square feet.
MBK Rental Living Delivers 134-Unit Multifamily Community in Petaluma, California

by Amy Works

PETALUMA, CALIF. — MBK Rental Living has completed the development of The Haven at Deer Creek, a Class A apartment property located at 495 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma. The Haven at Deer Creek offers 134 three-story garden-style and three-story podium-style apartments.

The community features 93 one-bedroom units and 41 two-bedroom units ranging from 715 square feet to 1,206 square feet, with rents ranging from $2,350 for a one-bedroom to $2,858 for a two-bedroom. The units offer open floor plans with ample natural light, stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, ceiling fans, kitchen tile backsplashes, undermount stainless steel sinks, private patios or balconies, in-unit washers/dryers and double-pane, low-E windows.

Community amenities include an outdoor living area featuring a spa, grilling stations, a pizza oven and fireplace. The resident lounge offers a fireplace, communal tables, dedicated work-from-home areas, a pool table and a fully equipped entertainer’s kitchen.

