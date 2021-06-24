REBusinessOnline

MBK Rental Living, R.D. Olson Construction Break Ground on 344-Unit Apartment Project in Los Angeles County

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Esperanza-Duarte-Station-Duarte-CA

Esperanza at Duarte Station will feature 344 apartments, a parking structure, resort-style pool and spa and rooftop indoor/outdoor fitness center.

DUARTE, CALIF. — MBK Rental Living and R.D. Olson Construction have broken ground on Esperanza at Duarte Station, a multifamily property located on 4.3 acres in Duarte.

The five-story property will feature 344 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a mix of 12 floor plans ranging from 514 square feet to 1,090 square feet. Community amenities will include a parking structure, rooftop indoor/outdoor fitness center, clubroom, resort-style pool and spa, outdoor entertainment and cooking spaces, a coworking venue, dog park, pet washing station and a linear park that runs the length of the community.

Esperanza at Duarte Station is a joint venture project between MBK Rental Living and Haseko Corp., with construction financing provided by Principal Real Estate Investors. Additional project partners include Architects Orange, PBA Structural Engineers and MJS Landscape.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews