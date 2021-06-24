MBK Rental Living, R.D. Olson Construction Break Ground on 344-Unit Apartment Project in Los Angeles County

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Esperanza at Duarte Station will feature 344 apartments, a parking structure, resort-style pool and spa and rooftop indoor/outdoor fitness center.

DUARTE, CALIF. — MBK Rental Living and R.D. Olson Construction have broken ground on Esperanza at Duarte Station, a multifamily property located on 4.3 acres in Duarte.

The five-story property will feature 344 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a mix of 12 floor plans ranging from 514 square feet to 1,090 square feet. Community amenities will include a parking structure, rooftop indoor/outdoor fitness center, clubroom, resort-style pool and spa, outdoor entertainment and cooking spaces, a coworking venue, dog park, pet washing station and a linear park that runs the length of the community.

Esperanza at Duarte Station is a joint venture project between MBK Rental Living and Haseko Corp., with construction financing provided by Principal Real Estate Investors. Additional project partners include Architects Orange, PBA Structural Engineers and MJS Landscape.