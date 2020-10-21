MBK Rental Living Sells Mitchell Place Apartment Community in Murrieta, California

Mitchell Place in Murrieta, Calif., features 230 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

MURRIETA, CALIF. — MBK Rental Living has completed the sale of Mitchell Place, a multifamily property located at 35995 Mitchell Road in Murrieta. MG Properties acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Opened in June 2019, the gated community features 230 flats and townhomes in a mix of nine floor plans. The one-, two- and three-bedroom residences range from 787 square feet to 1,294 square feet.

John Chu and Ed Rosen of Berkadia represented MBK Rental Living. Charles Christensen of Berkadia arranged Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the buyer.