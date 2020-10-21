REBusinessOnline

MBK Rental Living Sells Mitchell Place Apartment Community in Murrieta, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Mitchell-Place-Murrieta-CA

Mitchell Place in Murrieta, Calif., features 230 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

MURRIETA, CALIF. — MBK Rental Living has completed the sale of Mitchell Place, a multifamily property located at 35995 Mitchell Road in Murrieta. MG Properties acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Opened in June 2019, the gated community features 230 flats and townhomes in a mix of nine floor plans. The one-, two- and three-bedroom residences range from 787 square feet to 1,294 square feet.

John Chu and Ed Rosen of Berkadia represented MBK Rental Living. Charles Christensen of Berkadia arranged Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  