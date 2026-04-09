MBK Senior Living Sells Two Communities in California Totaling 198 Units

MANTECA AND STOCKTON, CALIF. — MBK Senior Living has sold two seniors housing communities in California totaling 198 units. Clarion Partners acquired the communities for an undisclosed price. Located in Manteca and Stockton, the portfolio includes The Commons at Union Ranch and The Commons on Thornton.

Built in 2004, The Commons on Thornton features 100 assisted living and memory care units. The property was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The Commons at Union Ranch was built in 2008 and comprises 98 assisted living and memory care units. The community was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Aaron Rosenzweig and Dan Baker of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.