MC Cos. Acquires 238-Unit Briarcrest Apartments in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — MC Cos., an Arizona-based investment firm, has acquired Briarcrest Apartments, a 238-unit multifamily property in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The property exclusively offers two-bedroom units, including 38 townhomes, with an average size of 961 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a business center, fitness center, playground and a dog park. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program at Briarcrest Apartments, which has not undergone interior renovations since its original construction in 1983. The seller was not disclosed.