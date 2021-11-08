REBusinessOnline

MC Cos. Acquires Two Adjacent Multifamily Properties Totaling 455 Units in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Investment and development firm MC Cos. has acquired The Sage at 1825 and Sage Cottages, two adjacent multifamily properties totaling 455 units in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. MC Cos. will implement a value-add program and rebrand the communities as a single property known as The Place at 1825. Once capital improvements are complete, The Place at 1825 will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 690 to 1,350 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, business center, fitness center, soccer field, onsite dog park and a playground. Michael Thompson and Frances Rodgers of CBRE arranged acquisition financing for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.

