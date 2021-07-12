REBusinessOnline

MC Cos. Acquires Two Metro Houston Apartment Communities Totaling 648 Units

Pictured is Paramount Apartments, a 264-unit community in Katy that will be merged with the 364-unit Enclave at Cypress Park community.

KATY, TEXAS — Arizona-based investment and development firm MC Cos. has acquired Enclave at Cypress Park and Paramount, two adjacent apartment communities in the western Houston suburb of Katy totaling 648 units. Enclave at Cypress Park totals 384 units, and Paramount Apartments totals 264 units. According to Apartments.com, both properties offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as pools, fitness centers, spas and resident clubhouses. Clint Duncan and Matt Phillips of CBRE represented the undisclosed sellers in the transactions. Michael Thompson of CBRE arranged acquisition financing through MF1 Capital on behalf of the new ownership, which plans to combine and rebrand the properties as The Place at Barker Cypress. MC Cos. will also implement a value-add program to unit interiors and amenity spaces.

