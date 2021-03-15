MC Real Estate Buys 76,000 SF Historic Office Building in Downtown Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The term of Sasaki's new lease at 110 Chauncy St. in downtown Boston is 16 years.

BOSTON — MC Real Estate Partners LLC, in partnership with an undisclosed capital source, has purchased a 76,000-square-foot historic office building located at 110 Chauncy St. in downtown Boston. The property was originally built in the 1890s and will serve as the new headquarters for global design firm Sasaki, which has signed a 64,000-square-foot lease. MC Real Estate will work with Sasaki to redesign and renovate the space, which will house approximately 250 employees.