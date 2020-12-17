MC Real Estate Partners Purchases D.C. Office Building for $106M

WASHINGTON, D.C. — MC Real Estate Partners has purchased a 95,000-square-foot office building located at 1000 F St. in Washington, D.C.’s Penn Quarter district. The developer, Douglas Development, sold the property for $106 million. Eastdil Secured represented the seller in the transaction. The 11-story property features a two-story historic building at its base and was fully leased at the time of sale. Delivered in 2017, 1000 F features 7,000 square feet of retail space, two levels of below-grade parking, private terraces on five floors and access to public transportation. The asset is situated three blocks from Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metro Center, which services the Blue, Orange and Red lines.