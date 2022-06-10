MC Real Estate, Tokyo Trust Acquire 416-Unit Apartment Community in Elmsford, New York

The View on Nob Hill, a 416-unit apartment community in Elmsford, New York, was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — MC Real Estate Partners, an owner-operator of East Coast office and multifamily properties, and Tokyo Trust Capital have acquired The View on Nob Hill, a 416-unit apartment community located in the Westchester County city of Elmsford. The property sits on 24 acres and was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Twenty percent of the units are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Residences feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.