4205-W-Tompkins-Ave-Las-Vegas-NV
The multi-tenant building at 4205 W. Tompkins Ave. in Las Vegas offers 19,500 square feet of industrial space.
MCA Realty Acquires 19,500 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in Las Vegas for $4.2M

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — MCA Realty, through its Industrial Growth Fund II, has purchased a multi-tenant industrial building, located at 4205 W. Tompkins Ave in Las Vegas, from a private investor for $4.2 million.

Built in 1984, the 19,500-square-foot building features a clear height of 22 feet, seven grade-level roll-up doors, separately metered units with evaporative coolers and a 28,500-square-foot fenced yard. MCA Realty will make significant improvements to the exterior, including new paint, asphalt repairs and new fencing. Interior improvements will include office renovations, new carpet and ceiling tiles, new bathroom fixtures, LED lighting, painting and insulation of the warehouse.

Pat Marsh and Sam Newman of Colliers represented both parties in the transaction.

