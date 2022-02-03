MCA Realty Acquires 65,432 SF Industrial Property in Fife, Washington
FIFE, WASH. — Orange County, Calif.-based MCA Realty, through its MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund, has purchased Fife Business Center located at 4624 and 4630 16th St. in Fife for $10.4 million in an off-market transaction.
At the time of sale, the 65,342-square-foot property was 96 percent occupied by a variety of tenants. MCA plans to implement a series of upgrades, including new roof overlays, HVAC repairs, new landscaping and an updated paint scheme.
Joel Jones and Nick Ratzke of Neil Walter Co. represented MCA Realty in the transaction.
