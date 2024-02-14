MCA Realty Acquires 70,301 SF Commerce Center I Industrial Park in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — MCA Realty has purchased Commerce Center I, a three-building industrial business park at 15200 E. 33rd Place, 15250 E. 33rd Place and 15201 E. Moncrieff Place in Aurora.

Commerce Center I was acquired through the firm’s MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $9.2 million.

MCA Realty plans to spend approximately $1.2 million on interior and exterior renovations that will include exterior paint, renovations to the parking lot, exterior lighting upgrades, HVAC repair and replacement, upgraded signage and landscaping, new loading doors, a remote monitored security system, and renovations to interior storefronts and warehouse space.

Built in 1985, the three-building, 70,301-square-foot industrial business park was fully occupied at the time of sale.

T.J. Smith, Nick Rice and Matt Keyerleber of Colliers represented MCA Realty and the seller in the transaction.