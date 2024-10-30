Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2124-Industrial-Rd-Las-Vegas-NV
Hajoca Corp., the parent company of Kelly’s Pipe & Supply Co., occupies the 32,000-square-foot industrial building at 2124 Industrial Road in Las Vegas.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

MCA Realty Buys 32,000 SF Industrial Property in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — MCA Realty has acquired a single-tenant industrial building located at 2124 Industrial Road in Las Vegas for $4.2 million in an off-market transaction. The asset was purchased within the firm’s MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund II, the first acquisition with the fund.

Hajoca Corp., the parent company of Kelly’s Pipe & Supply Co., fully leases the 32,000-square-foot building that was built in 1962.

Kevin Higgins and Garrett Toft of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

BWE Secures $425M in Construction Financing for Mosaic...

Thompson Thrift Opens 319-Unit Quarry Apartment Community in...

Leon Industrial Acquires 175,723 SF Portfolio in Tempe,...

NAI Capital Directs $6.8M Purchase of Dollar Tree-Occupied...

Biden Administration Announces $3B Investment in Port Infrastructure

Olympus Property Acquires Apartment Community in Downtown St....

IPA Brokers $18.8M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Christopher Todd Capital Acquires 314-Unit Build-to-Rent Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 170,722 SF...