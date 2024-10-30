MCA Realty Buys 32,000 SF Industrial Property in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — MCA Realty has acquired a single-tenant industrial building located at 2124 Industrial Road in Las Vegas for $4.2 million in an off-market transaction. The asset was purchased within the firm’s MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund II, the first acquisition with the fund.

Hajoca Corp., the parent company of Kelly’s Pipe & Supply Co., fully leases the 32,000-square-foot building that was built in 1962.

Kevin Higgins and Garrett Toft of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the transaction.