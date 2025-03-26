Wednesday, March 26, 2025
1555-Burke-Ave-San-Francisco-CA
Located at 1555 Burke Ave. in San Francisco, the 40,000-square-foot industrial property was 94 percent leased to 15 tenants at the time of sale.
MCA Realty Buys 40,000 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in San Francisco

by Amy Works

SAN FRANCISCO — MCA Realty has acquired a multi-tenant industrial building located at 1555 Burke Ave. in San Francisco for $11 million. The firm purchased the building with its MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund II from a San Francisco-based private investor in an off-market transaction.

MCA Realty plans to implement a capital improvement program at the 40,000-square-foot building. Planned exterior upgrades include new paint, concrete repairs, roof overlay, modern landscaping, identity signage and exterior fencing. Interior improvements include office refreshes, new carpet/ceiling tiles and bathroom fixtures, LED lighting, painting and insulation of the warehouse.

The building features 16 condominium units featuring 18-foot clear heights, grade-level loading, well-designed ingress/egress and efficient warehouse and office layouts. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent leased to 15 tenants.

Jim Farris of JMF Capital represented the buyer, while Karl Hansen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

