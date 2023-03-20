MCA Realty Buys Auburn Business Center Industrial Park in Washington for $9M

AUBURN, WASH. — MCA Realty has acquired Auburn Business Center, a 67,205-square-foot, five-building industrial park in Auburn, for $9 million.

Built in 1986, the center is currently 85 percent leased. MCA plans to implement a capital improvement program that will include new paint, asphalt, roof and monument signage. The firm acquired the business park with its $50 million Industrial Growth Fund.

Jim Honan of Neil Walter Company represented MCA Realty in this transaction. The seller, a private investor, represented itself.