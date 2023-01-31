REBusinessOnline

MCA Realty Divests of 42,750 SF Struck Business Park in Orange, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

ORANGE, CALIF. — MCA Realty has completed the disposition of Struck Business Park, a two-building industrial park in Orange, to a private investor for $13.5 million. MCA Realty originally acquired the asset for $9.4 million in August 2021.

Located at 1523 and 1547 W. Struck Ave., Struck Business Park features 42,750 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased. The asset was built in 1976.

Michael Hefner, Hayden Socci and Tom Terry of Voit Real Estate Services represented the seller, while Michael Vernick of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  