MCA Realty Divests of 42,750 SF Struck Business Park in Orange, California

ORANGE, CALIF. — MCA Realty has completed the disposition of Struck Business Park, a two-building industrial park in Orange, to a private investor for $13.5 million. MCA Realty originally acquired the asset for $9.4 million in August 2021.

Located at 1523 and 1547 W. Struck Ave., Struck Business Park features 42,750 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased. The asset was built in 1976.

Michael Hefner, Hayden Socci and Tom Terry of Voit Real Estate Services represented the seller, while Michael Vernick of Voit Real Estate Services represented the buyer in the deal.