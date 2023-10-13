Friday, October 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Spectrum Business Park in Federal Way, Wash., features 68,911 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.
Spectrum Business Park in Federal Way, Wash., features 68,911 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.
AcquisitionsIndustrialWashingtonWestern

MCA Realty Divests of Spectrum Business Park in Federal Way, Washington for $13.7M

by Amy Works

FEDERAL WAY, WASH. — MCA Realty has completed the sale of Spectrum Business Park, a six-building industrial campus in Federal Way, just northeast of Tacoma. A private investor purchased the asset for $13.7 million.

Andy Miller and Matt McLennan of Kidder Mathews and Kyle Schipper of NAI Puget Sound Properties represented the seller, while Earney Velton of JSH Properties represented the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1978, Spectrum Business Park features 68,911 square feet of industrial space that was 100 percent leased at the time of sale. The park is located at 1620-1720 S. 341st Place.

MCA Realty originally acquired the business park in September 2021 and spend $500,000 in capital improvements that included new paint, parking lot improvements, roof/gutter upgrades, interior improvements, electrical upgrades, landscaping and a new signage program.

Spectrum Business Park is the fifth property sold within the MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund.

You may also like

Walmart to Invest $350M in New Dairy Processing...

Berkadia Brokers $70.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Binswanger Arranges 2.1 MSF Warehouse Lease in Hagerstown,...

Glenstar Logistics Signs Two Tenants at New Industrial...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing...

MDH Partners Acquires 247,000 SF Warehouse in Noblesville,...

Kiser Group Negotiates $10.9M Sale of Apartment Building...

DoveHill Capital Management Buys 329-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel in...

JLL Arranges $32.9M Loan for Single-Tenant Industrial Building...