Northport Business Center features six buildings offering a total of 127,132 square feet of industrial space.
MCA Realty Sells 127,132 SF Northport Business Center in North Las Vegas to Rising Realty Partners

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — MCA Realty has completed the disposition of Northport Business Center, a six-building industrial park in North Las Vegas, to Rising Realty Partners for $23 million.

MCA Realty originally acquired the business park in September 2021 and spend approximately $2 million in capital improvements, converting functionally obsolete office space to warehouse space.

Located at 3825-2985 Cheyene Ave., Northport Business Center offers 127,132 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a variety of tenants. The industrial park was built in 2000.

Dan Doherty, Jerry Doty and Chase Pavlov of Colliers represented MCA Realty and the buyer in the transaction. Northport Business Center is the fourth property sold within the MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund.

