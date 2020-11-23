REBusinessOnline

MCA Realty Sells Diaz Commerce Center in Orange County for $14M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Diaz-Commerce-Center-Temecula-CA

Diaz Commerce Center in Temecula, Calif., offers 131,577 square feet of industrial space.

TEMECULA, CALIF. — MCA Realty has completed the disposition of Diaz Commerce Center, an industrial facility located at 27711 Diaz Road in Temecula. A local investor acquired the asset for $14 million.

The two-building property features 131,577 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space. MCA Realty initially acquired the asset in September 2018 for $10 million. During ownership, MCA implemented an upgrade program including the addition of LED lighting, updated asphalt, increased parking and expanded the fenced yard space.

Scott Stewart and Barret Woods of Lee & Associates represented the seller, while Woods also represented the buyer in the deal.

