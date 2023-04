LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Design and engineering firm McAdams has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease at The Realm at Castle Hills, a 324-acre mixed-use development located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. McAdams is relocating from nearby Roanoke and plans to take occupancy this fall. About 65 people will work in the new office, which is situated off State Highway 121 and overlooks Lewisville Lake. Bright Realty owns The Realm at Castle Hills.