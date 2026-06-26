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Trader Joe's anchors Annapolis Plaza, a 165,565-square-foot shopping center in Annapolis, Md.
AcquisitionsMarylandRetailSoutheast

MCB Acquires Stake in Trader Joe’s-Anchored Shopping Center in Annapolis, Maryland

by John Nelson

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — MCB Real Estate has purchased an ownership interest in Annapolis Plaza, a 165,565-square-foot shopping center located at 150 Jennifer Road in Annapolis.

An unnamed institutional partner of MCB will retain an ownership interest in the retail property, while MCB will oversee leasing strategy, asset management and property management at the center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, as well as the percentage of the ownership stake.

Annapolis Plaza’s tenant roster includes Trader Joe’s, Homesense, HomeGoods and Marshalls. World Market plans to open a new 16,818-square-foot store at the shopping center soon, according to Baltimore Business Journal.

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