MCB Adds Streets Market Grocer to $170M Reservoir Square Mixed-Use Development in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — MCB Real Estate has added Streets Market, a regional chain of grocery stores, to Reservoir Square, a $170 million mixed-use development underway in Baltimore. The project spans eight acres along the 600-850 block of West North Avenue. MCB is also adding locally based development firm Blank Slate Development to the project team, which includes the state-backed West North Avenue Development Authority.

Streets Market will occupy 12,000 square feet on a 1.5-acre parcel that will also house 8,000 square feet of additional retail space. The grocery store is part of Phase II at Reservoir Square, which will include housing, additional retail options and the new 63,000 square-foot home to the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development (MOED), which is slated to open in 2026. Phase I includes for-sale homes currently under construction.