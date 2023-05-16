Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Flats at the Markley will serve students attending nearby Morgan State University in Baltimore.
DevelopmentMarylandSoutheastStudent Housing

MCB Breaks Ground on 146-Unit Student Housing Project in Northeast Baltimore

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — MCB Real Estate has broken ground on Flats at the Markley, a 146-unit student housing development in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of northeast Baltimore. Situated along Harford Road, the off-campus property will serve students attending nearby Morgan State University. MCB says the five-story development will feature apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, study rooms, game rooms, onsite parking and an outdoor courtyard. MCB expects to complete Flats at the Markley in summer 2025.

