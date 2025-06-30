MCB Breaks Ground on $44M Civic Project at Reservoir Square Development in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — MCB Real Estate has broken ground on a $44 million civic project within Reservoir Square, a $170 million mixed-use development in West Baltimore. The four-story, 63,000-square-foot project is for the new location of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development (MOED) and will comprise advanced career skills-building classrooms, collaborative workspaces and upgraded technology learning labs. The construction timeline was not released.

Reservoir Square is located along the 600-850 block of West North Avenue, a site that once housed a blighted mall and public housing. The development is a partnership between MCB, Atapco Properties and MLR Partners. Other partners include the City of Baltimore, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Maryland Economic Development Corp., P3 –Foundation Inc. and the Neighborhood Impact Investment Fund.