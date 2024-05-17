Friday, May 17, 2024
Armory Square’s tenant roster will include Aldi, Michaels and Sneade’s Ace Home Center, among others. (Rendering courtesy of MCB Real Estate and Generation Properties)
MCB, Generation Properties Break Ground on 110,000 SF Shopping Center in Prince Frederick, Maryland

by John Nelson

PRINCE FREDERICK, MD. — MCB Real Estate and Generation Properties have broken ground on Armory Square, a 110,000-square-foot shopping center located at 429 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, about 44 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. The retail center is situated on a 12.5-acre site in Calvert County that once housed Calvert Middle School.

Armory Square’s tenant roster will include Aldi, Michaels, Sneade’s Ace Home Center, Dash-In, First Watch, Jersey Mike’s, Hangry Joe’s, Always Ice Cream, Foster’s Grille and Quickway Hibachi. The target completion date was not disclosed.

In addition to Armory Square, MCB and Generation Properties broke ground earlier this month on The Shops at Fairway Village, a $115 million mixed-use development in Waldorf, Md.

