The Enolia is named after Baltimore civil rights leader — and first female NAACP president — Enolia Pettigen McMillan.
MCB Opens 473-Bed Student Housing Community Near Morgan State University in Baltimore

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — MCB Real Estate has opened The Enolia, a 473-bed, off-campus student housing community located at 4529 Harford Road in Baltimore. The $58 million development is situated less than a mile from Morgan State University’s campus.

Named after Baltimore civil rights leader and first female NAACP president Enolia Pettigen McMillan, The Enolia features 151 apartments, each with bed-to-bath parity and fully furnished with washers and dryers, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a fitness center, game room, study rooms with private huddle areas, lounges, an outdoor courtyard with three terraced levels, lawn areas and a firepit.

The Enolia represents the first ground-up student housing development serving Morgan State students in 20 years, according to MCB.

