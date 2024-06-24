Monday, June 24, 2024
DevelopmentHealthcareLeasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvania

MCB Real Estate Breaks Ground on 60,000 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

DREXEL HILL, PA. — MCB Real Estate, a Baltimore-based development and investment firm, has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot medical office building in Drexel Hill, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The three-story structure will be known as Drexeline Medical Office Building and is fully preleased to Delaware County Human Services (45,000 square feet) and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (15,000 square feet). Delivery is slated for the second quarter of 2025. Scott Williams of JLL represented MCB in both deals.

