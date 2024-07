BALTIMORE — MCB Real Estate has completed vertical construction on The Enolia, a 473-bed, off-campus student housing development located in Baltimore near Morgan State University. According to the developer, this marks the first off-campus housing project for the university in 20 years. Scheduled to open in 2025, the property will feature 151 units at 4529 Harford Road. The project is named after civil rights icon Enolia Pettigen McMillan.