MCB Science + Health Acquires 72,000 SF Medical Office Building in Suburban Chicago for $28M

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — MCB Science + Health has acquired a more than 72,000-square-foot medical office building in the Chicago suburb of Naperville for $28 million. Located at 1331 W. 75th St. and known as iMed Naperville Medical Office, the four-story asset was 96 percent leased at the time of sale and anchored by Endeavor Health, formerly known as Edward-Elmhurst Health. Additional tenants include ABC Pediatrics, Basko Dermatology, DuPage Children’s ENT & Allergy and Naper Grove Vision Care. The property was completed in 2015. MCB Science + Health, a division of Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate, acquires and develops projects serving the life sciences, medical office and seniors housing sectors. Jason St. John of Greenstone Partners represented the seller, DynaCom Management Inc.