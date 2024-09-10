NAPERVILLE, ILL. — MCB Science + Health has acquired a more than 72,000-square-foot medical office building in the Chicago suburb of Naperville for $28 million. Located at 1331 W. 75th St. and known as iMed Naperville Medical Office, the four-story asset was 96 percent leased at the time of sale and anchored by Endeavor Health, formerly known as Edward-Elmhurst Health. Additional tenants include ABC Pediatrics, Basko Dermatology, DuPage Children’s ENT & Allergy and Naper Grove Vision Care. The property was completed in 2015. MCB Science + Health, a division of Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate, acquires and develops projects serving the life sciences, medical office and seniors housing sectors. Jason St. John of Greenstone Partners represented the seller, DynaCom Management Inc.
MCB Science + Health Acquires 72,000 SF Medical Office Building in Suburban Chicago for $28M
