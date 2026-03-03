MCB Signs Costco to Anchor $2.8B Viva White Oak Mixed-Use Development in Metro D.C.

SILVER SPRING, MD. — MCB Real Estate has signed Costco Wholesale to anchor Viva White Oak, a $2.8 billion mixed-use development in Maryland’s Montgomery County. Situated a little more than 12 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., Viva White Oak will span 280 acres near the headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring. The 162,000-square-foot store will be the fourth Costco within a 10-mile radius of Viva White Oak, according to MCB.

Viva White Oak is approved for more than 12 million square feet of mixed-use development, including 5,000 new residences, both for-sale and rental, as well as new shops, restaurants, a hotel and medical office space. Last week, the Montgomery County Council unanimously approved its first-ever Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district to advance Viva White Oak. MCB says it will use the TIF to unlock about $320 million for infrastructure.

According to MCB, Viva White Oak is expected to generate more than 17,000 construction jobs, 9,000 permanent jobs and an estimated $62 million in annual revenue for Montgomery County. Phase I is expected to generate $1.2 billion in value and $33 million in annual revenue.