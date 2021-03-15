MCB Signs Logistics User to 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Palmetto, Georgia

PALMETTO, GA. — MCB Real Estate LLC, a private Baltimore-based commercial real estate development and investment firm, has signed SBS Transportation to a new lease for a 1 million-square-foot, newly built logistics center in Palmetto. The global shipping and logistics solutions firm will utilize the space for storage, distribution and minor assembly of power sports vehicles, such as ATVs, recreation vehicles and jet skis.

Located 25 miles south of Atlanta, the logistics center is situated at 1015 Collinsworth Road with direct access to Interstate 85. The property is located within five miles of a CSX Intermodal Terminal in Fairburn and 15 miles of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Mark Hawks and Todd Barton of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease transaction. Mike Sutter of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Headquartered in St Paul, Minn., SBS Transportation has 11 locations across the United States and four along the East Coast.