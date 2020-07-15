McBride Capital Arranges $13.5M Refinancing for Aniva Apartment Building in Portland

Located in Portland, Ore., Anvia features 90 apartment units.

PORTLAND, ORE. — McBride Capital has secured $13.5 million in permanent debt for the refinancing of Aniva, a newly constructed, 90-unit multifamily property located on N. Interstate Avenue in Portland.

The 10-year loan provided cash out to the sponsors of the project and an initial interest-only period to begin the term. Danny Natsch of McBride Capital placed the loan on behalf of an undisclosed borrower with a super-regional bank.