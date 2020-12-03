REBusinessOnline

McBride Capital Arranges $19M in Acquisition Financing for Tacoma Rhodes Center Office Complex in Tacoma

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Washington, Western

Tacoma-Rhodes-Center-Tacoma-WA

The Tacoma Rhodes Center features 160,000 square feet of office space and a 538-stall parking garage.

TACOMA, WASH. — McBride Capital has secured $19 million in bridge financing for the purchase of The Tacoma Rhodes Center, an office complex in Tacoma. The two-building property features 160,000 leasable square feet and a 538-stall parking garage.

The three-year, non-recourse, floating-rate debt facility includes future funding for tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures. Danny Natsch of McBride Capital placed the loan on behalf of an undisclosed buyer with a national bridge lender.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  