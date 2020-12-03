McBride Capital Arranges $19M in Acquisition Financing for Tacoma Rhodes Center Office Complex in Tacoma

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Washington, Western

The Tacoma Rhodes Center features 160,000 square feet of office space and a 538-stall parking garage.

TACOMA, WASH. — McBride Capital has secured $19 million in bridge financing for the purchase of The Tacoma Rhodes Center, an office complex in Tacoma. The two-building property features 160,000 leasable square feet and a 538-stall parking garage.

The three-year, non-recourse, floating-rate debt facility includes future funding for tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures. Danny Natsch of McBride Capital placed the loan on behalf of an undisclosed buyer with a national bridge lender.