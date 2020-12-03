McBride Capital Arranges $19M in Acquisition Financing for Tacoma Rhodes Center Office Complex in Tacoma
TACOMA, WASH. — McBride Capital has secured $19 million in bridge financing for the purchase of The Tacoma Rhodes Center, an office complex in Tacoma. The two-building property features 160,000 leasable square feet and a 538-stall parking garage.
The three-year, non-recourse, floating-rate debt facility includes future funding for tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures. Danny Natsch of McBride Capital placed the loan on behalf of an undisclosed buyer with a national bridge lender.
