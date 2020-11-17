REBusinessOnline

McBride Capital Secures $7.8M Bridge Refinancing for Mixed-Use Property in Portland

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Retail, Western

Kaya-Camilla-Portland-OR

Kaya Camilla in Portland, Ore., features 36 apartments and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

PORTLAND, ORE. — McBride Capital has secured $7.8 million in bridge debt for the refinancing of Kaya Camilla, a mixed-use property located in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood.

The property features 36 residential units and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The two-year loan refinanced the construction debt and provided additional loan proceeds for tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Danny Natsch of McBride Capital placed the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower with a national bridge lender.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  