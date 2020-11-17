McBride Capital Secures $7.8M Bridge Refinancing for Mixed-Use Property in Portland

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Oregon, Retail, Western

Kaya Camilla in Portland, Ore., features 36 apartments and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

PORTLAND, ORE. — McBride Capital has secured $7.8 million in bridge debt for the refinancing of Kaya Camilla, a mixed-use property located in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood.

The property features 36 residential units and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The two-year loan refinanced the construction debt and provided additional loan proceeds for tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Danny Natsch of McBride Capital placed the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower with a national bridge lender.