McCaffery, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Hines to Develop 240,000 SF Office Building in Denver

Scheduled for completion in spring 2022, T3 RiNo in Denver will feature 240,000 square feet of office space.

DENVER — McCaffery, Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines have started construction of T3 RiNo, a six-story T3 (timber, transit and technology) office building in Denver.

Situated in the River North Art District (RiNo), the 240,000-square-foot building will feature common, hospitality-driven social areas; large, private tenant terraces on each floor; a modern fitness facility and bicycle facility; 17,000 square feet of retail space; and convenient access to the Regional Transportation District (RTD) commuter rail system.

Designed by Pickard Chilton Architects and DLR Group, T3 RiNo is slated for completion in spring 2022.