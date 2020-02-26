McCaffery, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Hines to Develop 240,000 SF Office Building in Denver
DENVER — McCaffery, Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines have started construction of T3 RiNo, a six-story T3 (timber, transit and technology) office building in Denver.
Situated in the River North Art District (RiNo), the 240,000-square-foot building will feature common, hospitality-driven social areas; large, private tenant terraces on each floor; a modern fitness facility and bicycle facility; 17,000 square feet of retail space; and convenient access to the Regional Transportation District (RTD) commuter rail system.
Designed by Pickard Chilton Architects and DLR Group, T3 RiNo is slated for completion in spring 2022.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.