STAMFORD, CONN. — McCarter & English LLP has signed a 10,993-square-foot office lease in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stamford. The law firm is relocating from 201 Broad Street to a portion of the 11th floor at 2 Stamford Plaza, a 259,000-square-foot building that is part of a larger, four-building campus. Benjamin Goldstein and Harrison Russell of Newmark represented McCarter & English in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.