REBusinessOnline

McCarthy Breaks Ground on 106-Acre Hospital Campus for Houston Methodist

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — St. Louis-based general contractor McCarthy Buildings Cos. has broken ground on a 106-acre hospital campus in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress for Houston Methodist. The campus will comprise a 570,700 -square-foot, seven-story hospital and two medical office buildings totaling roughly 320,000 square feet that will be linked by a sky bridge. Page is the project architect, and Walter P. Moore is the structural and civil engineer. Completion is slated for late 2024. The site formerly housed 11 buildings totaling 600,000 that were occupied by Sysco Corp., all of which will be demolished.

