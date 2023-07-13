Thursday, July 13, 2023
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestNebraska

McCarthy Breaks Ground on $33M Kearney Cancer Center for Nebraska Medicine

by Kristin Harlow

KEARNEY, NEB. — McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on Nebraska Medicine’s Kearney Cancer Center, a $33 million project in Kearney, a city in central Nebraska that is home to the University of Nebraska-Kearney. The 53,000-square-foot project encompasses a two-story outpatient medical facility specializing in cancer care. Nebraska Medicine will offer the services of medical and radiation oncology, infusion, laboratory and pharmacy, survivorship programs, genetics counseling and a healing garden. The cancer center will be part of the mixed-use University Village project. Completion is slated for December 2024. PACT Studios is the architect.

