REBusinessOnline

McCarthy Breaks Ground on 365,000 SF Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

Texas-Children's-Hospital-Austin

The new facility for Texas Children's Hospital in Austin is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on the 365,000-squre-foot Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin. The 52-bed facility will provide a range of services for women and children, including neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care, postpartum care, diagnostic imaging, acute care and urgent care. The hospital will also have an adjacent, 170,000-square-foot outpatient building that will house specialty care providers and a 1,200-space parking garage. Page is the project architect. Construction is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews