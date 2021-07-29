McCarthy Breaks Ground on 365,000 SF Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

The new facility for Texas Children's Hospital in Austin is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on the 365,000-squre-foot Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin. The 52-bed facility will provide a range of services for women and children, including neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care, postpartum care, diagnostic imaging, acute care and urgent care. The hospital will also have an adjacent, 170,000-square-foot outpatient building that will house specialty care providers and a 1,200-space parking garage. Page is the project architect. Construction is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.