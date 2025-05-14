Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Construction of Mercy Hospital Wentzville is expected to take four years.
McCarthy Breaks Ground on 400,000 SF Mercy Hospital in Metro St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

WENTZVILLE, MO. — McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on Mercy Hospital Wentzville, a 400,000-square-foot hospital in Wentzville, a far west suburb of St. Louis. The project marks Missouri’s first new acute care hospital campus in nearly a decade, according to McCarthy. The development will include 75 inpatient acute care beds and a 26-bed emergency department with two trauma areas and four behavioral health rooms. The advanced medical campus will offer a broad range of inpatient and outpatient care, including surgical and specialty options such as cardiovascular, cancer and orthopedics as well as outpatient imaging, diagnostic and treatment services.

Crews began preparing the site in late March and will begin work on the central utility plant this summer, with the hospital tower work beginning in early 2026. Construction of the hospital is expected to be completed in four years. The project team includes CannonDesign for architecture and design and IMEG as engineer. Mercy is one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems.

