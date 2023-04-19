Wednesday, April 19, 2023
The building will be renovated and expanded to include a new third floor.
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestMissouri

McCarthy Breaks Ground on $52M Expansion, Renovation Project for Saint Luke’s East Ambulatory Surgery Center in Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on a $52 million expansion and renovation project for Saint Luke’s East Ambulatory Surgery Center in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit. The center was built in 2006 to meet the growing needs of eastern Jackson County. Located at 120 NE Saint Luke’s Blvd., it is part of Saint Luke’s Health System. The 113,913-square-foot project will create additional space needed to enable offsite medical-related services to move back onto the main East campus. Work includes both the renovation of the existing two-story, 52,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and clinical space, as well as building a new 62,000-square-foot third-floor addition above the existing facility. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2024.

