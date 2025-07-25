Friday, July 25, 2025
The 17-acre project in Maryland Heights is slated for completion in 2026.
McCarthy Breaks Ground on 740,520 SF Equipment Operations Hub in Metro St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has broken ground on a 17-acre equipment and warehouse distribution facility in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights. The McCarthy Equipment Operations Hub will span nearly 740,520 square feet and is designed to support the general contractor’s self-perform capabilities. Located in the new 141 Logistics Center, the project will include a 9.5-acre equipment yard and a 66,400-square-foot building that will include a 32,000-square-foot warehouse, 10,000-square-foot equipment maintenance shop and two-story, 24,400-square-foot office space. Completion is scheduled for 2026. The facility is also designed to support workforce development and training. St. Louis-based McCarthy says it has outgrown its current leased property in Ladue, Mo., which has been in use since the mid-1960s.

