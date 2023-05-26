Friday, May 26, 2023
The 83,000-square-foot facility is slated to open in mid-2025.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMissouri

McCarthy Breaks Ground on USDA Food Safety, Inspection Service Lab in Normandy, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

NORMANDY, MO. — McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on the new home of the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Midwestern Laboratory in Normandy, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. The state-of-the-art, 83,000-square-foot facility will support science and technology to address present and future public health challenges. The project will consist of two loading docks for shipping and receiving, a large warehouse for field operations storage, a processing center, microbiology labs, chemistry labs and administrative offices.

The General Services Administration signed a lease with US Federal Properties for a term of 20 years and a total contract value of $115.5 million. Site and civil work are expected to be completed in the fall, with building construction occurring in 2024 and 2025. Hoefer Welker is the designer. The Food Safety and Inspection Service’s roughly 60 employees at its St. Louis-based laboratory are expected to move to the new facility in mid-2025.

