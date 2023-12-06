McCarthy Building Co. Breaks Ground on $285M Student Housing Project at University of California, Riverside

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on the $285 million North District Phase II student housing development at University of California, Riverside (UCR). The intersegmental projects, one of the first of its kind in California, will house students from UCR and Riverside Community College District (RCCD).

The 424,000-square-foot project will feature 429 single- and double-occupancy apartment-style units ranging from one to four bedrooms complete with kitchen/living room spaces, high-speed Wi-Fi, air conditioning and designated study areas. Additionally, the community will feature a café/market, recreation fields and a central park.

The project has received funding through the State Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program to provide affordable beds for UCR and RCCD students, bringing the total number of beds to 1,568.

The first students are expected to move-in in 2025.